Independence Day celebrated at The Educators Elite Campus with ‘Patriotic Fervour’

Campus, Johar Town Branch, marked Pakistan’s Independence Day with a vibrant and patriotic celebration on Jashn-e-Azadi.

The event was graced by the presence of the Executive Director of the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), and the CEO of Campus, Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair, who honoured the ceremony as the chief guest.

In a symbolic display of national pride, the chief guest, accompanied by school staff, raised the national flag, paying tribute to our beloved country. The school's head, Malik Waqas Saleem, and the deputy head, Miss Humaira Ahsan, were instrumental in organizing the event, alongside the entire management team and students, ensuring the ceremony’s success.

The celebration featured a beautiful tableau performance by the students, which poignantly depicted the spirit of freedom and the sacrifices made for the nation’s independence. The students also sang the national anthem, filling the atmosphere with patriotic zeal and a profound sense of respect for the country.

This ceremony was a reflection of Campus's commitment to instilling national pride and love for the country in its students. The school remains dedicated to promoting these values among the young generation, ensuring they grow up with a strong sense of patriotism and civic responsibility.

The event concluded with the chief guest expressing his appreciation for the students' performances and the efforts of the staff. He emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices of our forefathers and urged the students to work hard for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.