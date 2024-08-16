India’s Curse

The brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata have once again laid bare the horrifying reality of gender-based violence in India—a recurring crisis that highlights the deep-seated misogyny and systemic failures within the country. This incident is not an anomaly but part of a tragic pattern where authorities are often found complicit, either by covering up the crimes or protecting the accused. India’s inability to effectively address such issues, despite numerous high-profile cases, underscores a broader failure to prioritise women’s safety. The protests led by thousands of women in Bengal demanding justice are a testament to the growing frustration, fear, and disillusionment that women experience daily. This widespread indignation reflects a profound distrust in the system’s ability to deliver justice and protect its citizens, especially women.

India’s ongoing struggle to confront and address gender-based violence reveals not just the inadequacies of law enforcement but also the reluctance of the state to challenge deeply entrenched patriarchal values. This pervasive issue continues to expose the stark contrast between the country’s economic aspirations and its social realities.

Despite societies often portraying themselves as moralistic and traditional, they are inherently violent toward women. This is not just an Indian issue; Pakistan is not far behind in its attitudes and the pervasive threat of violence against women. The illusion of cultural respect for women is shattered by the repeated failure to protect them from such heinous acts. Incidents like these force us to confront the hypocrisy embedded within our societal structures, where women’s safety is routinely sacrificed on the altar of protecting patriarchal norms.

The fight against gender-based violence requires more than just protests; it demands systemic change, strict enforcement of laws, and, most importantly, a shift in societal attitudes. Until we confront the ingrained violence against women within our cultures, no amount of legal reform will suffice. The time to act is now—before more lives are tragically lost.