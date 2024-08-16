Jinnah House attack: ATC sends PTI leader to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amjad Sohail Khan Niazi to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

The court sent the accused on judicial remand after the police did not seek an extension for physical remand of the accused.

The police had produced Amjad before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider at the end of his physical remand. The PTI leader was arrested from the court premises following dismissal of his interim bail on August 9. The police stated that the accused was found guilty during the investigation, adding that he was named in both the FIR and the supplementary statements. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

ATC extends physical remand of TLP leader

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), involved in a case of inciting people against the chief justice of Pakistan, for another 8 days. Earlier, the police produced Maulana Saifi before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider on expiry of his physical remand.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused for a photogrammetric test and recovery of a microphone.

The court allowed the request and extended the physical remand of the accused for another 8 days, ordering his production on August 23. A-Division Police Station, Sheikhupura, had registered a case against the TLP leader.