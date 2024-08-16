Friday, August 16, 2024
Karachi reports 4th case of Congo virus in August

INP
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Karachi has reported yet another case of Congo virus this year, with a 32-year-old patient being admitted to Jinnah Hospital under critical conditions. The patient, who was brought in on Wednesday, was initially experiencing symptoms, including fever and diarrhoea. Upon examination, the patient’s Congo virus test returned positive. Due to the severity of the illness, the patient has been transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital for advanced medical care. Medical professionals have indicated that the Congo virus is highly dangerous, with only a 10% chance of recovery. Congo virus, also known as Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), is a viral disease transmitted from animals to humans, and it can also spread from person to person. The virus is known for its high mortality rate and poses a significant health risk. An increase in the Congo virus cases has been seen in Karachi, as five cases have been reported in the first two weeks of August only, sources said. They also said that so far this year, 14 cases of the virus have been reported. The Sindh Health Department has confirmed the Congo cases in Karachi with four reported in the city’s hospitals so far. Out of these, three patients have died, the department said.

NA’s finance panel approves abolition of 220 non-essential posts

A report says four cases were reported from Balochistan, three from Karachi South, two from Central and one each from Korangi and Malir. The deceased belonged to Gharbi district, Malir and Balochistan, the reports added.

