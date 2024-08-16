KMU VC awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Peshawar - The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has honored the vice-chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz. This distinction recognizes his remarkable contributions in the fields of medical education, research, and public health.

This achievement is a significant milestone for KMU Peshawar. Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq was recommended for this honor by both the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the provincial government, underscoring the national recognition of his impactful work. The KP Government and the Chairman HEC Islamabad supported his nomination.

for his outstanding leadership in higher medical education, medical research, and public health.

Appointed as the youngest vice-chancellor of KMU at the age of 40, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq has been instrumental in transforming the university into a modern, self-reliant hub for high-quality medical education and future technology. Under his visionary leadership, KMU has emerged as a research-driven institution, making significant strides in both education and public health.

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq also heads the Task Force for Higher Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is a member of various provincial and central committees related to medical education and public health. His leadership extends internationally, where he directs several critical research projects. KMU is proud to be led by such an extraordinary leader.

The university’s students have enthusiastically welcomed this recognition, expressing confidence that under Dr Zia-ul-Haq’s guidance, KMU will continue on its path of growth and excellence. They believe the day is not far when KMU will rank among the top-tier universities in the region.