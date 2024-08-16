KP CM mourns martyrdom of 4 security personnel

Peshawar - KP Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of four security personnel in South Waziristan. In his message, the Chief Minister extended his sympathies to the families of the martyrs, praying for the highest ranks for them in Jannah and for strength and patience for the bereaved families.

“The bravery and courage displayed by our security forces are unparalleled, and it is because of their sacrifices that the nation celebrated Independence Day in a peaceful environment. The entire nation pays tribute to their sacrifices,” said the Chief Minister.

He affirmed that the nation stands united with the security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism. The Chief Minister reiterated that the elimination of terrorism and the enhancement of peace and security remain the top priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.