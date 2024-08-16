KP expands solarisation scheme to 130,000 homes

Peshawar - In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at alleviating energy challenges in low-income and remote areas, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, has inaugurated the Model Design and Online Application System for the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Solarization Scheme.

In addition to the initial plans, the Chief Minister announced an expansion of the scheme to 130,000 households, with 30,000 exclusively from the merged tribal districts. This ambitious project will provide complete 2KV solar systems to underprivileged households across the province, significantly enhancing energy access for those most in need.

The solarization scheme is part of the provincial government’s broader efforts to address energy needs in communities where access to electricity remains a challenge, particularly in backward and remote areas. By prioritizing the most vulnerable populations, the scheme aims to reduce the energy burden on families, enhance living standards, and promote the use of clean energy solutions.

Earlier, Chief Minister Gandapur chaired a high-level meeting to review the technical and financial modalities of the scheme. Technical experts briefed attendees on the specifications of the solar machinery, its estimated cost, and the methods for installation. The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance Mazamil Aslam, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning & Development Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and officers from relevant departments.

Chief Minister Gandapur directed the concerned authorities to prioritize the solarization efforts in areas with high electricity feeder losses and hot weather conditions. He also emphasized the need for a separate solarization scheme for the province’s merged tribal districts, where power outages are a significant issue.