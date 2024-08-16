KP governor urges youth to benefit from PM scheme

ISLAMABAD - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, yesterday emphasized the importance of extending the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program to the majority of the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He highlighted that the youth of the province have been severely affected by terrorism and unrest. Kundi made these remarks during a ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, where squash player Noorena Shams from Dir was hosted by the Zakori Group.

The event was attended by the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Youth Affairs, Rana Mashhood, Chairperson of NAVTTC, Gulmina Bilal Ahmed, Head of Zakori Group, Ayub Zakori, Director of Bilor Group, Sherbaz Bilor, Deputy Secretary of Sports, Qasim Khattak, Husam Malik from the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, and others.

The Governor appreciated the sponsorship of squash player Noorena Shams, calling it a positive development. He stressed that other youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also need similar support, criticizing the provincial government for not focusing on sports. Despite this, Kundi acknowledged that young people in the province are making the country proud through their self-driven efforts in sports.

He mentioned that the Governor’s House is committed to encouraging talented youth in the province. To protect the region from terrorism and extremism, the promotion of educational and recreational activities is crucial.

For the first time in the history of the Governor’s House, conferences on Allama Iqbal and Khushal Khan Khattak were organized, and on the occasion of World Minority Day, a conference promoting interfaith harmony was also held. Kundi urged the federal government to ensure that 50% of social welfare funds allocated to various departments are spent solely on the welfare of athletes and youth, and that these expenditures are properly monitored.

He called on institutions across the country and wealthy individuals to support and encourage the talented youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Kundi also praised the positive roles of Rana Mashhood and Gulmina Bilal Ahmed. Rana Mashhood, the Prime Minister’s Advisor, stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keen on making the youth active citizens of the country. Following his directives, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play a significant role in this regard. He noted that their support for Arshad Nadeem led to him bringing honor to the country, and they plan to sponsor thousands of such youth to bring more glory to Pakistan and help them achieve economic stability.

Gulmina Bilal Ahmed, Chairperson of NAVTTC, expressed that today’s agreement marks the first step in sponsoring athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and praised Governor Kundi’s efforts in this regard. The sponsorship agreement between the Zakori Group and squash player Noorena Shams was signed during the event.