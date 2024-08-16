KP leaders assure effective resolution of local issues  

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Aftab Alam Afridi and former Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi MNA affirmed Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s commitment to addressing people’s problems at their doorsteps. They announced that the chief minister has directed deputy commissioners to hold Khuli Katcheries (open courts) in remote areas of the province.

Speaking at an Open Katchery in Dara Adam Khel, Kohat on Thursday, the leaders emphasized that these courts would be purposeful and effective, not merely ceremonial. The event was attended by Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, district administration officers, and local elders and youth.

During the event, participants raised issues including exemption of Dara Adam Khel vehicles from tunnel tax, staff shortages in hospitals and schools, and problems in gas, electricity, drinking water, and irrigation sectors. The leaders assured that these grievances would be addressed, and important issues would be escalated to higher authorities for resolution.

They committed to implementing decisions made in the Open Katchery and taking action against those who fail to comply within the given deadlines. Local elders welcomed the initiative and stressed its continuation.

Additionally, Law Minister Aftab Alam, Shehryar Afridi MNA, Commissioner Kohat, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat planted saplings as part of the Monsoon plantation campaign, urging the community to participate actively in the campaign.