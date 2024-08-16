KP minister resigns over corruption within govt

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Works and Communications, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, has tendered his resignation, citing widespread corruption within the provincial government.

Khan, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, expressing his frustration with the current administration's handling of affairs.

In his resignation letter, Khan stated that he could no longer tolerate the corruption and was compelled to step down from his role. He further announced his intention to disclose the reasons behind his resignation during the upcoming KP Assembly session.

Shakeel Ahmed had previously accused the chief minister of interfering in his ministry's operations, which he claimed hampered his ability to work effectively due to the pervasive corruption and mismanagement in the province.

In response, the KP government stated that a committee, formed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, had already recommended Shakeel Ahmed’s removal as minister. A summary for his dismissal had been forwarded to the KP governor prior to his resignation.

The committee was reportedly established after Shakeel Ahmed met Imran Khan in jail, where he raised concerns about embezzlement in various KP departments.