LA Galaxy signs Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund

Los Angeles Galaxy has announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus. The 35-year-old German international has inked a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side, as per the club's statement on Thursday.

"Marco Reus is a world-class player who has excelled at the highest level of the sport, including playing in two Champions League Finals for Borussia Dortmund and representing Germany in the FIFA World Cup," said General Manager Will Kuntz.

Reus, who transferred to Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012, was instrumental in helping Dortmund secure two German Cups. He also scored 15 goals in 48 appearances for the German national team.