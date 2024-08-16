Lamine Yamal's father stabbed multiple times in Mataro

Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona and Spain star winger , was stabbed multiple times in an attack, according to local media reports on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in a parking lot in the town of Mataro, approximately 32 kilometers (20 miles) east of Barcelona's city center, as reported by the Spanish daily La Vanguardia.

Nasraoui, 36, was rushed to Can Ruti Hospital in Badalona, about 9 kilometers (6 miles) from Barcelona. While he remains in serious condition, his life is reportedly not in danger.

, 17, recently made headlines as part of the EURO 2024 squad that won the title in Berlin, where he also became the youngest male footballer to ever play in a major tournament final, breaking the previous record held by Brazilian legend Pele.