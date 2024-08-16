Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

May 9 riots part of a ‘larger conspiracy’ to create unrest, instability in Pakistan: Sharjeel Memon

Says recent arrests show that PTI leadership behind all conspiracies

May 9 riots part of a ‘larger conspiracy’ to create unrest, instability in Pakistan: Sharjeel Memon
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon said that the May 9 riots were part of a ‘larger conspiracy’ to create unrest and instability in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi he alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is a mastermind behind the May 9 incidents, adding that one of the facilitators of the conspiracy was holding a key constitutional position.

“The May 9 riots were aimed at turning the people against their own institutions,” the provincial minister added.

Reacting to court martial proceedings against former DG ISI Faiz Hameed, Sharjeel Memon said that the arrest may be made in connection with the 9th May incident.

He was of the view that the recent arrests showed that the PTI leadership was ‘behind’ all the conspiracies.

NA’s finance panel approves abolition of 220 non-essential posts

“Besides the PTI leadership, there are some facilitators as well and perhaps a troika wanted to create instability,” he added.

Welcoming the recent arrests, Sharjeel Memon said, “It is welcoming that everyone is being exposed, and some more will be.” The provincial minister also criticised former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, accusing him of still supporting the PTI.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024