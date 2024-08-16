Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MNA Jilani emphasises for engaging youth through sports

APP
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -   Member of National Assembly (MNA) Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani on Thursday emphasized the importance of sports activities in captivating the youth’s attention towards sports, while distributing prizes to winners at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Sports Stadium (Gama) Stadium. During the ceremony, Jilani stressed that organizing diverse sports competitions is crucial to drawing today’s young generation to sports. He also commended the provincial and federal governments for taking concrete steps to promote sports activities, citing the Jashan Azadi Sports Gala as a prime example. On this occasion, MPA Hari Ram Kishori Lal highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to nurture sports skills among the youth through the sports department. In his speech, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan pledged the district administration’s full support for organizing sports activities. District Sports Officer Vashdev Malhi further detailed the 14 sports competitions held under the Azadi Sports Gala, including basketball, football, taekwondo, and more. The event drew a large crowd of sports enthusiasts and notable figures.

NA’s finance panel approves abolition of 220 non-essential posts

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024