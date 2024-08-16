Mobile service suspension proposed in 10 Punjab districts for Imam Hussain (RA) chehlum

The Punjab Home Department has proposed a partial suspension of mobile services in ten districts of Punjab on the occasion of Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum. This measure is aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens during the processions (majalis).

According to a spokesperson from the Punjab Home Department, mobile services will be suspended at the locations of the majalis in the specified districts from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The affected districts include Rawalpindi, Jhang, Layyah, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Chakwal, and Toba Tek Singh. In these areas, mobile service access will be limited or unavailable during the specified hours.

In contrast, other districts in Punjab, including Lahore, will have full mobile service connectivity and will not be affected by this suspension.

This decision to propose the suspension of mobile services comes as a response to requests from local police departments, highlighting the need for heightened security measures during the Chehlum processions. The Punjab Home Department has sent a letter to the federal government requesting approval for this action.

The partial suspension of mobile services is intended to mitigate potential security threats and ensure the peaceful observance of the Chehlum processions throughout the province.