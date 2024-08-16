Mushtaq backs Bangladesh’s spinners to make impact in Pakistan Test Series

LAHORE - Mushtaq Ahmed, Bangladesh’s spin-bowling consultant, has expressed strong confidence in the ability of Bangladesh’s spinners to be key players in the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan. The series, beginning on August 21 in Rawalpindi, promises to be a significant challenge for both teams. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mushtaq emphasized the crucial role of spinners in Test cricket and their potential to impact the series. “Spinners are essential in Test matches; their importance cannot be overlooked,” he said. The team’s final lineup will be determined after evaluating the conditions in Rawalpindi, where the first Test will be held. The former Pakistan leg-spinner praised the quality of Bangladesh’s spin bowlers and the country’s emerging talent in cricket. “Bangladesh’s spinners are genuine match-winners and a key component of our lineup. We also have capable pacers if the conditions favor fast bowling,” he added. Additionally, Mushtaq expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for inviting the Bangladesh team to arrive early for practice sessions, providing an opportunity to acclimate ahead of the series amid the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh.