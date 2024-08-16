NA body forms sub-committee to address financial, administrative challenges at PSM

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee has constituted sub-committee to focus on resolving the critical financial/administrative issues facing by Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). The meeting of the Standing Committee on Industries and Production was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Syed Hafeez ud Din.

The Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain provided an extensive briefing on the status of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). He reported that PSM has a total landholding of 19,000 acres, of which 4,008 acres remain unutilised, while 305 acres have, unfortunately, been illegally encroached. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PSM informed the committee that the federal government has invested a substantial Rs170 billion in PSM over the years to keep it operational. After reviewing detailed briefings from both the ministries and PSM representatives, the committee expressed its commitment to ensuring that PSM continues to operate and contribute to the national economy. Further to address the financial and administrative challenges faced by PSM, particularly those concerning its employees, committee decided to visit PSM and appointed a sub-committee. The sub-committee will focus on resolving the critical financial/ administrative issues facing by PSM.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) and composition of the sub-committee are to address the financial and administrative issues, particularly those related to employees and the operations of Pakistan Steel Mills. The sub-committee is composed of MNA Ms. Naz Baloch as Convener, MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch as Member, MNA Muhammad Arshad Sahi as Member, and MNA Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani as Member.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director (MD) of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) briefed the committee on USC’s commitment to providing the public with quality commodities sourced exclusively from reputable, branded companies. These items are sold at subsidised rates, ensuring affordability for all citizens.

The MD emphasised that these branded companies are contractually required not to sell the same items at prices lower than those printed on the packaging anywhere else in the country. Additionally, the Utility Stores Corporation received approximately one billion rupees in rebates over the past year.

The MD also expressed a significant concern regarding taxation policies. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) currently imposes taxes based on the buying price of commodities. The MD argued that taxation should instead be based on the subsidised price at which these goods are sold to the public. The committee acknowledged this issue and decided to invite the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to its next meeting to address the taxation matter and support USC’s mission to provide essential goods at lower prices. Attendees at the meeting included the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, as well as MNAs Mr Sajid Mehdi, Ms Kiran Imran Dar, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Ms Naz Baloch, Muhammad Mubeen Arif, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Rana Atif, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, and officials from the ministry and PSM.