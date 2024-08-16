NA’s finance panel approves abolition of 220 non-essential posts

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq orders wide-ranging administrative reforms in NA Secretariat.

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has ordered wide-ranging administrative reforms in the National Assembly Secretariat. Taking cognizance of austerity measures, the Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has spearheaded the administrative reforms and abolished 220 non-essential posts in grade 1 to 19, which would save more than 563 million rupees annually and benefit the national exchequer. Furthermore, saving one billion rupees annually has been envisioned by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The two of the three phases of administrative reforms have been implemented successfully. In the 1st phase, 90 non-essential posts of various grades in the National Assembly were abolished which saved Rs 255.26 annually. In the 2nd phase, eliminating 130 non-essential posts from BPS 1 to 19 resulted in saving more than 30.75 million rupees. Implementing both phases has resulted in an annual saving of more than Rs560 million, while additional savings of R400 million will be achieved in the 3rd phase. The policy initiatives were approved in a meeting of the Finance Committee of the National Assembly Secretariat held under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Decisions approved in Finance Committee meeting include: implementation of the austerity plan, rationalizing needs and requirements of the National Assembly Secretariat, improvement in the procedure of determination, elimination, appointments and promotions, ensuring transparency and accountability. Furthermore, the Finance Committee stopped further recruitments in the National Assembly Secretariat unless decided otherwise, while a sub-committee had also been formed to review the National Assembly Secretariat Employees Act 2018 to make it more compatible with Civil Servants Act, 1973. The committee will propose amendments to National Assembly Employees Act 2018 with the purpose to determine the strength of staff according to the needs of the National Assembly Secretariat and to improve the system of promotions and appointments.

The meeting was also informed that a ‘ticketing and lodging committee’ consisting of representatives of all relevant departments of the National Assembly Secretariat has been formed, which will bring more transparency in the execution of the work, and the work of the officers and staff will be clearly outlined. It will help in evaluating their performance, and overall resources will also be saved.

The meeting also apprised the process of digitization of the National Assembly Secretariat so that the paperless and modern technologies may be introduced at the workplace. The meeting also apprised about the work started by team of Punjab Information Technology Board in this regard. Moreover, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also directed to ensure timely construction of additional blocks of Parliament Lodges.