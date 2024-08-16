National Stadium Karachi’s new design unveiled ahead of Champions Trophy

A new design for Karachi's National Bank Stadium has been revealed as part of ongoing renovations ahead of the ICC , set for 2025.

The renovation project will be executed in two phases: the first phase will be completed prior to the 2025 tournament, while the second phase will commence after the conclusion of the event.

The updated design includes a newly constructed building that will be positioned in front of the main stadium. This building will feature VIP boxes, a gallery, media boxes, and family boxes for players. There is also a possibility that the two dressing rooms will be relocated to this new structure.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has recently approved the renovation of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, with Rs12.80 billion earmarked for these upgrades.

Later this month, Karachi will host the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Construction work at the stadium will be paused during match hours and will resume once play concludes each day.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and in Karachi are slated to host the ICC , which will take place from February 19 to March 9 next year.

In the tournament, Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.