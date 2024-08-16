Friday, August 16, 2024
New Local Govt delimitation indispensable: minister

August 16, 2024
SIALKOT   -   Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Mian Zeeshan Rafique has said that a high-level committee is working on the legal draft to improve and make the current local government system effective under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. In the light of recent census, new local government delimitations are indispensable, he said and added that the purpose of creating smaller units in the restructuring of local government is to ensure devolution of powers to the grassroots level and better performance of administrative affairs because only a strong local government system can ensure the provision of solid waste and other municipal services including sanitation in rural areas. He expressed these views while addressing a provincial level conference on the topic of early elections for the establishment of local governments in Punjab in collaboration with Bedari-South Asia Partnership, HomeNet and Wise.

