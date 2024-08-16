Friday, August 16, 2024
New US Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie takes charge

Our Staff Reporter
August 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The US Mission to Pakistan yesterday welcomed new Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie A. Baker. 

Prior to assuming the duties of Deputy Chief of Mission at U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Natalie served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Doha, Qatar.   

Natalie has previously served as Director of the Office of North African Affairs in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Deputy Chief and Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., of the U.S. Mission to Libya; Deputy Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the U.S. Consulate in Dubai; and Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait.

In Kuwait, Natalie worked with the Department of Defense to support the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq.

From 2009-2011, Natalie served as Political and Economic Counselor in Libya, as the bilateral relationship was normalizing after a nearly 30-year pause.  She remained in Libya until the Libyan Revolution forced the U.S. Embassy to evacuate in February 2011.   

Natalie’s previous other assignments included Special Assistant in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Consular Officer in Islamabad, Pakistan, and Cultural Officer in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

