NIH issues advisory as Pakistan reports first monkeypox case

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday reported this year’s first case of monkeypox diagnosed in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) citizen who recently returned home from Saudi Arabia. Officials from the Federal Health Ministry said that the young man belongs to Dir and is currently residing in Mardan. The infected man was detected with Mpox following his return from kingdom on August 3, they added.

The case was reported just a day after an alert was issued to stop the potential spread of diseases via international travellers. The health ministry’s officials further said that they collected more samples of people who came in contact with the affected man. Subsequently, the ministry also ordered the Border Health Services to commence strict monitoring of all entry points.

Taking further measures to stop its spread, an important session was held at the Health Ministry under the chair of DG Health in which advisory and guidelines were issued regarding Mpox. The provinces have been directed to appoint focal persons to monitor and report developments regarding the detection of the disease.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the recent spread of monkeypox a global emergency a day ago. In the past year, Pakistan has confirmed nine cases of Mpox, all among travellers returning from the Middle East and other countries. Tragically, one patient, who was co-infected with HIV and Mpox, later died in Islamabad. The Centre for Disease Control National Institute of Health (NIH) Thursday issued an advisory on the unprecedented multi-country outbreak of Monkeypox in non endemic countries.

According to advisory, 99,518 cases of Monkeypox were reported worldwide and so far, 208 people have died from Mpox worldwide. It added, since April 2023, 11 Mpox cases have been reported in Pakistan, and one patient has died.

The advisory said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a global emergency. The NIH said that the Monkeypox advisory provides guidelines for dealing with Monkeypox. It said that people affected by Monkeypox can have rash, fever on their face and body. People affected by Monkeypox can complain of headache and body ache. The advisory said that the patient is infected with Monkeypox for two to four weeks. The current wave of monkeypox is the second type causing deaths however, 99% of Monkeypox patients survive. It said that another type of monkeypox emerged in African countries.

The NIH asked people to take strict precautions, keep the environment clean and ensure the use of masks by medical staff besides ensuring hand washing routine.

It said that patients infected with Monkeypox should be kept in isolation until recovery.