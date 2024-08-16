No Pension No Medical Allowance?

A large number of retired employees of Radio Pakistan, numbering more than four thousand across all ranks, continue to suffer due to delayed payments of their pensions. As of mid-July 2024, they have not received their pensions for June 2024. Last year, their pensions were withheld for three months, with arrears paid sporadically, further exacerbating their financial problems as the cost of essential daily items continued to rise, making their lives increasingly difficult.

In 2023, the federal government announced a meagre pension increase of just 17.5 percent, which was disbursed in October 2023, but the four months of arrears that accumulated are still awaited by the resource-constrained retired Radio Pakistan employees. More often than not, the federal government grants hefty increases to serving employees, while retired employees receive only half of that amount. In doing so, decision-makers overlook the fact that serving employees enjoy many benefits in addition to their hefty salaries. For instance, serving employees have housing provided at government expense, whereas the majority of retired Radio Pakistan employees live in rented accommodation, unable to afford their own homes due to their meagre salaries and pensions.

Furthermore, in July 2022, the federal government quietly replaced Radio Pakistan’s own pay scales with government pay scales. This change entitled both serving and retired employees to receive a medical allowance with their salaries and pensions, in varying amounts. Unfortunately, this medical allowance has not been paid to serving and retired employees for more than two years now, despite the continuous rise in inflation every month.

M.Z.RIFAT,

Lahore.