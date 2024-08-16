Friday, August 16, 2024
Over 58,000 saplings planted in Lodhran

NEWS WIRE
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -   Over 58,000 saplings has been planted on Thursday in Lodhran district under the “Plant a Tree for Pakistan” campaign initiated by Punjab Chief Minister. District Lodhran ranked seventh in the province-wide tree plantation drive. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar appreciated the Lodhran team for the outstanding performance. Various government departments achieved their targets by planting saplings through 3,262 activities on Independence day. Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, had directed the launch of a campaign across the province on the occasion of Independence day. A target was set to plant 41,000 saplings in district Lodhran on Independence day under the “Plant a Tree for Pakistan” campaign. While providing details about the campaign, DC Abdul Rauf Mahar said that no campaign could succeed without public participation.

