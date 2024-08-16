Pakistan at 77: A Quest for Stability and Prosperity

Pakistan turns 77 on 14th August, but it is still in search of stability. As a nation, Pakistan has failed to maintain the ideals of justice, equality, and prosperity that its founding fathers envisioned. Political instability, disastrous economic management, corruption, and a lack of bureaucratic governance have hindered the establishment of a truly democratic and inclusive society.

From the very start, the nation faced daunting challenges that have hindered its progress. At its inception, Pakistan was an economically disadvantaged nation, with more than half of its population living below the poverty threshold. The per capita income was a mere $100, proving to be a significant obstacle to prosperity, and the literacy rate was generally below 15%, severely hindering development efforts crucial for the country. Furthermore, the fledgling state faced severe financial constraints, exacerbated by an insurmountable wave of migration that displaced over 15 million people. Additionally, the country weathered numerous political and military upheavals, including the secession of East Pakistan. It endured four periods of military coups and political turbulence, faced the catastrophic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought its economy to a standstill, and bore the brunt of natural disasters in 1978, 2010, and 2022. It also struggled against terrorism, corruption, visionless leadership, and bad governance. In short, it became a crisis-prone state that rides out storms every four to five years.

However, today, while most of our neighbours have progressed, Pakistan—the fifth-largest country in the world, with two out of every three people below the age of 28 and filled with aspirations—finds itself stuck at a per capita income level of just $1,200. Every third person lives on less than $3 a day, and less than a quarter of our women work, with almost half of our population unable to read or write. Incapable of managing its own macroeconomic affairs, Pakistan has turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 23 times, making it a loyal customer.

Interestingly, Pakistan will celebrate its centenary in 2047, just twenty-three years from today. So, can Pakistan, like a phoenix, rise from the ashes in its coming centenary? This is the question agitating the minds of most Pakistanis. To rise from the ashes, it not only desperately needs to establish a consensus political culture but also needs to comprehensively transform its economy in time to celebrate its hundred years of independence.

In recent history, we have witnessed many countries perform this type of miraculous transformation, going from the worst to the best in a single generation. In this hope, the task is difficult but doable if the following pragmatic and workable remedial measures are taken. First, the battle for Pakistan’s survival should not be fought on the borders but within its disintegrated institutions that have been creating stumbling blocks in the way of development. Second, no country can progress if its politics is more profitable than its industries; hence, Pakistan needs to augment its industrial sector, which can be its breathing machine. Third, Pakistan should encourage the diversification of the economy by increasing Foreign Direct Investment. Fourth, it has a dire need to invest in education because it is the only institution that can transform the nation. Last but not least, the country should encourage collaboration between government, industries, and academia to drive innovation and economic growth.

To sum up, Pakistan, since its birth, has encountered several pernicious impediments that have deterred its progress. It is now crucial to implement practical measures to put the country on the road to success.

WAHAB ABBASI,

Islamabad.