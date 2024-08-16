Pakistan Expo Centres’ CEO collecting Rs2.3 million salary with zero progress on key projects

Ms Mariam Khawar got appointment during PTI’s tenure.

LAHORE - In a move that has raised serious concerns, Ms Mariam Khawar, CEO of Pakistan Expo Centres Private Limited, a state-owned company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce, has seen her salary rise from Rs900,000 to an astonishing Rs2.3million within just two and half year. This salary hike, which also includes Rs 600,000 in employer-paid tax benefits, has come under scrutiny as it was against the rules. Such a steep increase, especially in the absence of tangible progress on key projects, has sparked a debate about governance and accountability within the organisation. Ms. Khawar’s tenure as CEO has been controversial since her selection in 2021.

Ms Mariam Khawar had been appointed as CEO of Pakistan Expo Centres Private Limited during PTI’s tenure. Initially ranked fourth in the interview process for the CEO position, her appointment took a surprising turn when the position was re-advertised, elevating her to first place, while the CFO of the company, who had originally ranked first and served the organization for 18 years, delivering tangible projects, was downgraded to second. This sudden change in rankings has led to questions about the transparency and fairness of the selection process.

During her tenure, Ms. Khawar has created a hostile work environment, leading to the unlawful termination or forced departure of several key employees without her jurisdiction. Notably, the CFO & Company Secretary was removed from his position despite statutory records and Ministry of Commerce reports confirming his role as CFO & Company Secretary. Likewise, she removed the Head/Chief Internal Auditor and various other HODs in the organization. These actions have resulted in more than 10 legal cases currently pending in court, further reflecting the turmoil her decisions have caused within the organization.

Financial mismanagement under Ms. Khawar’s leadership is another area of concern. Critical projects such as Expo Centre Peshawar and Expo Centre Quetta have seen no significant progress, leading to the surrender of Rs660 million in allocated funds in the last fiscal year alone. This lack of progress and the mishandling of funds, including the illegal investment of Development Funds in Term Deposit Receipts (TDRs), have raised serious doubts about her ability to manage large-scale infrastructure projects effectively. Moreover, the salary hike awarded to Ms. Khawar, including the employer-paid tax benefits, has been unprecedented and unauthorized. The decision to raise her salary to Rs2,300,000, in light of the organization’s stagnant progress, has drawn criticism and led to calls for a thorough investigation into who authorized these benefits. The fact that even the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan are not exempt from paying their taxes highlights the irregularity of this arrangement.

Adding to the concerns is Ms. Khawar’s previous history as CEO of Lahore Transport Company, where her tenure was similarly marked by conflicts with employees, the board, and other stakeholders. Reports indicate that she is currently under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) related to her actions at Lahore Transport Company, further compounding the doubts about her leadership at Pakistan Expo Centres. The growing list of legal challenges, combined with the alleged financial and operational blunders, has led stakeholders to demand a full investigation into Ms. Khawar’s actions and decisions. She is known for misrepresentation and providing false or tampered information to the Board of Directors, Auditors, Ministry officials, Pakistan Information Commission and other stakeholders to safeguard her agenda. This situation emphasizes the critical need for accountability in public sector organizations, ensuring that leadership is not only competent but also acts in the best interest of the organization and its stakeholders.