Pakistan reports first monkeypox case of 2024

Pakistan has confirmed its first case of monkeypox in 2024, as announced by the Ministry of Health. The patient is a 34-year-old male from Mardan, whose diagnosis was verified by Khyber Medical University in Peshawar.

The patient had recently returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia on August 3. Shortly after arriving in Peshawar, he began exhibiting symptoms and sought medical attention, leading to his positive diagnosis, confirmed on August 13. This marks the first reported case of monkeypox in the country this year.

Health officials have launched contact tracing efforts to identify and monitor individuals who had close contact with the patient, including passengers from his flight from Saudi Arabia.

Monkeypox remains a global health concern, with 99,518 cases reported across 122 countries and 208 deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The virus is primarily spread through close contact and presents with symptoms such as fever, rash, and body aches, typically lasting 2 to 4 weeks. Despite its spread, the WHO reports a survival rate of 99% for those infected.

Since April 2023, Pakistan has reported 11 cases of monkeypox, with one resulting in death. In response, the National Institute of Health has issued an advisory urging heightened vigilance and public health monitoring. The guidelines emphasize preventive measures to manage and curb the spread of the virus within the country.