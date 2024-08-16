Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves increase to $14.64 billion

KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $14,645.2 million as of August 9, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,272.6 million. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $119 million to $9,272.6 million during the week ended on August 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $5,372.6 million during the week under review, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 2, 2024, were $14,471.9 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,153.3 million while $5,318.6 million were held by commercial banks.