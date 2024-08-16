Friday, August 16, 2024
Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Renegades in Top End T20 series

Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Renegades in Top End T20 series
August 16, 2024
DARWIN   -   Pakistan Shaheens claimed their third win in the Top End T20 series as they beat Melbourne Renegades by four wickets on Thursday at the TIO Stadium in Darwin.

In pursuit of the 108-run target, Shaheens lost opening batter Sahibzada Farhan (4, 4b, 1x4) in the first over. Skipper Mohammad Haris hit three fours in his 13-ball stay on the crease accumulating 17 runs.Omair Bin Yousuf (25, 21b, 2x4s, 1x6) stitched a 29-run third wicket partnership with Usman Khan before falling prey to Tyler Pearson in the ninth over.

Usman anchored the chase with a steady 38 off 36 balls, which included a six and a four. Usman and Muhammad Irfan Khan (12, 16b) were both dismissed in the 17th over before Jahandad Khan finished the game with a six on the last ball of the subsequent over.Harry Dixon and Kane Richardson picked up two wickets apiece while Pearson and Callum Stow dismissed one batter each.

Extreme heat threat to health of 500m children, UN warns

Pakistan Shaheens, after opting to field first, took wickets at regular intervals. Mubasir Khan drew first blood with the wicket of opening batter Blake Macdonald (18, 10b, 3x4s) in the third over. Dixon and Marcus Harris departed in the sixth and seventh over respectively with the scorecard reading 40-3 in 6.1 overs. Renegades continued to struggle in the middle overs slumping to 67-7 before they were bundled out for 107 in 18.3 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jai Lemire (23, 24b, 1x4) was the top scorer for Renegades and was the last batter to be dismissed. Jahandad was the pick of the bowlers for Shaheens as he returned figures of 3-19 in 3.3 overs while Arif Yaqoob, Mohammad Imran Jnr and Faisal Akram picked up two wickets each.Pakistan Shaheens will take on Bangladesh ‘A’ in the next fixture today.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 113-6, 18 overs (Usman Khan 38, Omair Bin Yousuf 25; Harry Dixon 2-2, Kane Richardson 2-25) beat MELBOURNE RENEGADES 107 all out, 18.3 overs (Jai Lemire 23, Blake Macdonald 18; Jahandad Khan 3-19, Arif Yaqoob 2-19, M Imran Jnr 2-20, Faisal Akram 2-25) by 4 wickets.

Alhamra to host 6th annual ‘Adab Festival Pakistan’ tomorrow

