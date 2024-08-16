Friday, August 16, 2024
Pakistan warns against foreign interference; denies US cooperation on Asif Merchant case

August 16, 2024
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday issued a stern warning to foreign governments, advising them not to interfere in Pakistan's internal affairs.

During her weekly press briefing, Baloch clarified that the United States has not provided any information regarding Asif Merchant, who was recently arrested in the US for allegedly plotting the assassination of a political figure, organizing rallies, and stealing official documents. "We are still waiting for information from the US on Asif Merchant," she stated.

Addressing rumors of bilateral trade talks with India, Baloch denied any ongoing negotiations. She reminded that Pakistan had suspended trade with India following its illegal actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and that this suspension remains in effect.

The spokesperson also condemned the recent killing of four Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in Doda district, labeling it as yet another brutal example of India’s oppressive measures against the Kashmiri people.

