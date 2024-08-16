Pakpattan DPO commemorates I-Day with jail inmates, minority families

PAKPATTAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Walait marked Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day in a unique and meaningful way by spending time with jail inmates and members of the Christian community, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and acknowledging the contributions of minorities in the nation’s history. On August 14, 2024, DPO Tariq Walait visited the district jail, where he personally interacted with prisoners, offering them gifts and sharing the spirit of the Independence Day celebrations. This gesture was not only an act of compassion but also a reminder that every citizen, regardless of their current circumstances, is a part of the nation’s fabric. During his visit to the district jail, DPO Tariq Walait made it a point to greet each prisoner individually. He expressed his best wishes for their well-being and rehabilitation, emphasizing the importance of hope and positive transformation. The gifts distributed among the inmates were a token of goodwill, meant to uplift their spirits on this significant day. The DPO’s actions were well-received, with many inmates expressing gratitude for being remembered and included in the national celebrations. DPO Tariq Walait’s Independence Day engagements did not stop at the jail. He also visited the homes of Christian families in the district, where he extended his greetings and shared in the celebrations. In his meetings with these families, the DPO emphasized the crucial role that minorities, particularly the Christian community, have played in the creation and development of Pakistan. “The role of minorities, especially our Christian brothers and sisters, in the creation of Pakistan is a chapter of our history that we must always cherish and remember,” said DPO Tariq Walait. “Independence Day is a time to reflect on our shared history and to honor the contributions of all communities that make up our great nation.”