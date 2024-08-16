Paper, wall painting competitions held in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER - The district administration of Dir Lower organized paper walls painting and wall painting competitions for youth on Thursday in connection with Independence Day. The event was held in collaboration with the youth department and TMA Timergara.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Dr. Nida Iqbal, inspected the various paintings during the competitions and appreciated the creative talents of the participants.

In the youth category of the paper walls painting competition, Faryal Bibi secured the first position, while Talha took the second position. In the children’s category, Ayesha Qazi won the first position, followed by Gul Afsha in second and Alham Bibi in third.

In the wall painting competition’s youth category, Ashfaq secured the first position, Yunus the second, and Fareeha Khushi the third. In the children’s category, Syed Saud Shah and Hamza Khurshid jointly secured the first position, Kamran Khan took the second, and Zakaullah came in third.

At the end of the event, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Nida Iqbal, and Youth Officer Malik Shehzad Tariq distributed trophies, cash prizes, certificates of appreciation, gifts, and Independence Day shirts to the students who secured the top three positions.