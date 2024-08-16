Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“They came to Jallianwala Bagh on that fateful day, seeking liberty, only to be met with bullets of tyranny.” –Arundhati Roy

Past in Perspective
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Amritsar Massacre of 1919 was a harrowing event in the history of the subcontinent. British troops, under Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, fired upon unarmed civilians gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh garden in Amritsar, Punjab. The ruthless onslaught left hundreds dead and thousands wounded. Its significance reverberates through generations, symbolizing the brutality of colonial rule and the sacrifices made in India’s struggle for independence. Even today, the massacre serves as a poignant reminder of the power held by colonial powers, and their ability to endanger the lives of civilians as has been seen in Gaza.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024