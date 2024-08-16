The Amritsar Massacre of 1919 was a harrowing event in the history of the subcontinent. British troops, under Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, fired upon unarmed civilians gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh garden in Amritsar, Punjab. The ruthless onslaught left hundreds dead and thousands wounded. Its significance reverberates through generations, symbolizing the brutality of colonial rule and the sacrifices made in India’s struggle for independence. Even today, the massacre serves as a poignant reminder of the power held by colonial powers, and their ability to endanger the lives of civilians as has been seen in Gaza.