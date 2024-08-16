Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PDMA issues flood alert in Chenab River in 24 hours

NEWS WIRE
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alert in Chenab River within the next 24 hours to the administration of South Punjab in the next 24 hours asking for preventive measures to avoid losses. According to a warning letter issued by the Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathiya, has urged administration of South Punjab including district administrations of Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan to make advance arrangements.  It was mentioned in the letter that above 250,000 cusec water would pass through Head Marrala, Khanki and Qadirabad in Chenab River. The district administrations have been asked to make announcements in adjacent areas of Chenab River to evacuate the area. The administration was asked to keep transport alert for evacuation, Rescue 1122 and other departments for dealing any emergency like situation. However, PDMA instructed administrations to ensure strict monitoring conditions of embankments and contact Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for updates.

CDA misses deadline given by its chairman to complete Expressway project

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024