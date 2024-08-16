PDMA issues flood alert in Chenab River in 24 hours

MUZAFFARGARH - The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alert in Chenab River within the next 24 hours to the administration of South Punjab in the next 24 hours asking for preventive measures to avoid losses. According to a warning letter issued by the Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathiya, has urged administration of South Punjab including district administrations of Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan to make advance arrangements. It was mentioned in the letter that above 250,000 cusec water would pass through Head Marrala, Khanki and Qadirabad in Chenab River. The district administrations have been asked to make announcements in adjacent areas of Chenab River to evacuate the area. The administration was asked to keep transport alert for evacuation, Rescue 1122 and other departments for dealing any emergency like situation. However, PDMA instructed administrations to ensure strict monitoring conditions of embankments and contact Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for updates.