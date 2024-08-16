Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PIA reports financial losses due to aircraft grounding

INP
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   According to the auditor general’s report, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which is currently up for sale, has faced significant operational and financial losses due to the prolonged grounding of aircraft in its fleet for maintenance. The routine maintenance of PIA’s aircraft took between 44 to 239 days, much longer than expected, resulting in massive operational disruptions and financial losses of over Rs21.81 billion. The report attributed that this inordinate delay to administrative negligence.

PIA’s management was informed about the issue in September 2023, but the airline’s ability to perform timely repairs and maintenance was severely hampered by financial constraints and payment issues.

The audit report urged PIA to provide documentary evidence related to the prolonged grounding of the aircraft and other related financial issues.

NA’s finance panel approves abolition of 220 non-essential posts

PIA has also faced such challenges, as previous irregularities amounting to Rs38.40 billion were also highlighted, making the recurrence of such issues a matter of grave concern.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024