PM&DC to issue digital licence renewals, Good Standing Certificates soon

ISLAMABAD - Following the successful launch of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) updated online portal two months back, the council is taking a further major step towards digitalization. The Council has decided to develop and implement e-certificates for licence renewals and Good Standing Certificates, reinforcing the Council’s commitment to provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for medical and dental practitioners.

This innovative move will modernize the PM&DC’s registration process by introducing a fully digital system for the issuance of these essential documents. By transitioning to e-certification, the PM&DC aims to drastically reduce processing times, making it quicker and more convenient for practitioners to obtain their renewal licences and Good Standing Certificates. These certificates can now be issued much faster, ensuring that doctors experience minimal disruption. Under the new system, the issuance time for licence renewals is expected to be reduced to 6-7 days, while Good Standing Certificates will be processed within just 1-2 days. Additionally, the enhanced digital infrastructure will allow the PM&DC to efficiently handle up to 300-400 applications per day, further increasing operational efficiency.

According to the PM&DC, the current manual processing of licence renewals and Good Standing Certificates is time-consuming and resource-intensive. With advancements in digital technology, there will be an opportunity to streamline these processes by manually processing and mailing hard copies, to online application submission, electronic certificate generation, and direct electronic delivery to the applicant or the relevant authority with enhanced security features. A decision has also been made to cut printing and mailing costs, which will help reduce paper usage. It will provide a more convenient, transparent, and user-friendly application process and more enhanced digital security measures to prevent fraud or forgery.

According to the PM&DC, since the inception of the updated portal in June 2024, a total of 17,524 renewal cases have been received from which 16,692 have been completed and issued. Over the past two months, nearly 5,063 doctors and dentists have applied for Good Standing Certificates, with 4,891 cases successfully issued. Medical professionals often require a Good Standing Certificate to practice abroad, apply for jobs, or pursue further education in other countries. The new system will also significantly increase efficiency, enabling the PMDC to handle at least 300-400 applications daily.