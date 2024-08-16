PM orders alert amid possible Chenab River flooding

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed NDMA and other relevant institutions to stay on high alert to deal with possible flooding in the adjacent areas of the Chenab River.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister said he himself is monitoring the dashboard of the expected severe spell of monsoon. The prime minister said NDMA, PDMAs, civil defence and district administrations should be ready at all times to protect the people in the catchment areas of Chenab River and the cities that are at risk of flooding due to rains. He also directed to ensure preparation for evacuation and relief, drainage, medicines, tents and other relief items.

The prime minister said awareness of any expected situation in possible flooding areas should be ensured among the people of those areas. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to rescue the tourists affected by the flood situation in Astore.

The Prime Minister telephoned the Chairman NDMA, reviewed the details of the Astore flood situation and instructed to rescue the stranded tourists as soon as possible. The PM directed to provide an alternative route to the two bridges that were swept away by the flood in Fina village. He said relief equipment should be provided to the tourists until they are rescued

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more rains, wind and thundershower with isolated heavy rains in various regions of Pakistan until August 18th.

According to the forecast, more rain was expected in catchment areas of Neelum and Jhelum rivers in Azad Kashmir, while districts Barkhan, Bolan, Harnai, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Musakhel, Nasirabad, Sherani, Sibi, and Zhob of Balochistan and the Mirpur Khas Division, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Mithi, Matiari, Sanghar, and Sukkur of Sindh, a news release said.

The rainfall may cause flooding in various urban areas and increase water flow in steams and nullah, particularly in the Neelum and Jhelum rivers in AJ&K. Hilly areas may experience landslides, mudflows and flash flooding.

NDMA urges all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides. NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations. Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.

