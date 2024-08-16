PML-N's Daniyal Chaudhry predicts PTI's decline in KP

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader has claimed that the downfall of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has begun. His remarks followed the resignation of KP Minister for Communication and Works, Shakil Ahmed, who stepped down on Thursday due to differences with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Speaking to the media at Islamabad Press Club, Chaudhry alleged widespread corruption within the KP government, asserting that Shakil Ahmed resigned in protest against the corrupt practices in the KP Assembly. He sharply criticized CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s governance, stating that it has set a new low in the province's history.

Chaudhry further claimed that the accountability institutions in KP have been rendered ineffective, and he stressed the need for action in the wake of the May 9 riots. He praised the Armed Forces for initiating an accountability process, emphasizing the importance of penalizing those responsible for the May 9 incidents. He also honored the sacrifices of soldiers, underscoring the concerns of martyrs' families regarding the steps taken after the riots.