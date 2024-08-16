PTI core committee refuses to accept Hammad Azhar’s resignation

On Friday, the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the resignation of the party's Punjab president, .

The committee, led by PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali and attended by notable leaders such as Senator Shibli Faraz, Shoaib Shaheen, and Sheikh Waqas, has also requested PTI founder Imran Khan not to accept Azhar's resignation. The committee suggested that Azhar should reconsider his decision regarding the resignation.

had announced his resignation from his position, stating that the leadership should be handed to those more closely connected with Imran Khan. He emphasized his unwavering dedication to Khan, saying, "Unfortunately, I am not connected to the PTI founder. I was, and always will be, a worker of Imran Khan."