PTI founder, Bushra Bibi not cooperating NAB investigation, IHC told

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s investigation officer to visit PTI founder and his wife in jail and get answers of questionnaire in toshakhana case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case against the arrest of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in new toshahana case till August 21.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar heard the case. During the hearing, the NAB informed the court that PTI founder and Bushra Bibi didn’t cooperate in investigation. Justice Babar Sattar remarked that how a person in prison could refuse to join investigation in the case. Justice Miangul Hassan asked why an arrest warrant was issued on a magic date of July 13. He said that the first call up notice was not correct and asked the NAB officials to present the second one.

The NAB prosecutor said that arrest warrants and its reasons were part of the record. Justice Miangul Hassan asked that whether the NAB has also initiated inquiries on other gifts of toshakhana.

He remarked that the NAB has to prove its good intention and working independently. He said that how the NAB pick only this case and turned blind eyes on other gifts.

The court questioned whether the NAB assess the role of secretary cabinet. Whether the NAB has completed investigation from other all accused in this case, it asked. Barrister Salman Safdar argued that PTI founder and Bushra Bibi have joined the investigation. After this, the further hearing of the case was adjourned.