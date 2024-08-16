PTI’s Hammad Azhar resigns as Punjab President, Omar Ayub rejects resignation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub on Thursday rejected Hammad Azhar’s resignation as the party’s Punjab president. Azhar had stepped down from his position citing lack of authority and limited access to PTI founder Imran Khan.

“Hammad Azhar, you have worked tirelessly for the party and PM (sic) Imran Khan sahib. Resignation not accepted,” Ayub wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In response to Ayub’s message, Azhar reaffirmed his decision, stating, “I am humbled by your confidence in me. But it is my firm decision to not continue under the circumstances where I have zero authority but complete responsibility.” Azhar also mentioned that restrictions on his movements contributed to his resignation.

Lack of Access to Imran Khan

A day earlier, Azhar announced his resignation as the president of the party’s Punjab chapter, expressing his frustration over the lack of access to Imran Khan and the constraints on his movements.

"Unfortunately, I do not have access to Imran Khan. I did not hold a press conference nor did any deal as my movement is very restricted, and I cannot go to Adiala [jail]," Azhar posted on X.

Azhar also voiced his grievances regarding the decision-making process within PTI’s Punjab organization. He claimed that most decisions were influenced by lobbying rather than merit. He cited the removal of Chaudhry Asghar as PTI’s Lahore president as an example, alleging that lobbyists presented "wrong facts" to the jailed party founder to influence the decision.

Moreover, Azhar expressed concerns about the limited access and one-sided information being provided to Imran Khan, stating that the PTI founder was not being informed about the challenges faced by party members in various regions.

Need for Merit and Communication

"In this situation, it is not possible for me or during my presidency of Punjab to violate the merit and denotify the people who are performing and making sacrifices just because their voices cannot reach Khan sahib," Azhar remarked. He added that he had previously resigned for similar reasons, highlighting the difficulty of managing party affairs without direct access to the party leaders.

Azhar stressed that major organizational responsibilities should be entrusted to those with access to the party leader to ensure accurate communication of facts. He concluded his statement by saying, "Therefore, I am leaving the charge of the Punjab Presidency from today. I was a worker of Imran Khan and will remain so, God willing."

Azhar's resignation and the subsequent rejection by Omar Ayub highlight ongoing internal challenges within the PTI, particularly concerning leadership access and the decision-making process.