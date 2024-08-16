Friday, August 16, 2024
Punjab police arrest 514 lawbreakers on Independence Day

Staff Reporter
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   A strict crackdown was carried out by the Punjab Police over various law violations, including one-wheeling and jubilant firing on the Independence Day. A total of 514 alleged lawbreakers were arrested across the province and 461 cases were registered against them. A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that 415 suspects were arrested for one-wheeling, and 375 cases were registered across the province. Additionally, 29 suspects were arrested for jubilant firing, and 24 cases were registered.  Furthermore, 23 suspects were arrested for kite flying, and 26 cases were registered. For silencer modifications and other violations, 47 suspects were arrested, and 36 cases were registered. the spokesperson said that 194 lawbreakers were arrested in Lahore, and 174 cases were registered over law violations. Specifically, 174 suspects were arrested for one-wheeling, and 155 cases were registered.  Moreover, 13 suspects were arrested for jubilant firing, and 7 for kite flying, resulting in the registration of 19 cases.

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1723777662.jpg

