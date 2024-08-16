Record scholarships for police employees children

LAHORE - Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar issued record educational scholarships exceeding 520 million rupees this year to 7,549 children for payment of fees in various degree programmes.

He said the last year, educational scholarships worth 850 million rupees were awarded to police employees children, and this year, 1 billion rupees would be spent on the education welfare of employees children.

A Punjab Police spokesperson shared that 262 students pursuing PhD and MPhil degrees were awarded over 21 million rupees, and 277 students in MBBS and BDS programmes received scholarships exceeding 96.3 million rupees. Scholarships exceeding 41.8 million rupees were granted to 489 students in IT degree programmes while 115 students pursuing engineering degrees were awarded scholarships of over 14.1 million rupees. Additionally, approximately 220 million rupees were given as scholarships to 3,006 students in various BS Honors programs.

Funds exceeding 65 million rupees were provided for educational expenses to 2,590 students

at the intermediate level.

Moreover, 220 students pursuing business education were awarded scholarships

exceeding 18 million rupees. Scholarships of 7.2 million rupees were given to 97 law students,

5.4 million rupees to 102 BA students, and over 1.3 million rupees to 20 under-matriculation

students.