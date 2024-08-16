Friday, August 16, 2024
Rescue 1122 handles 25 emergencies on I-Day in DIK

August 16, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  The district’s emergency service, Rescue 1122, handled 25 emergencies on Independence Day, according to a spokesman. Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah, Rescue 1122 managed various emergencies, providing timely assistance to victims. The emergencies included 10 medical cases and 15 road traffic accidents. During these incidents, Rescue 1122 provided prompt first aid services to 37 victims.

 and successfully transported them to nearby hospitals.

The spokesman added that special arrangements were made to facilitate citizens on Independence Day, with rescuers deployed across all stations in the district to ensure prompt services.

