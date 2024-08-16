Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee remains unchanged vs dollar

Rupee remains unchanged vs dollar
APP
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani rupee on Thursday remained unchanged against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.70. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.30 and Rs280.40, respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs2.35  to close at Rs306.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of Rs1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.08 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs356.83. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs75.87 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa and stood at Rs74.27.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024