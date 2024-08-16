SC issues show cause notice to Monal Restaurant owner

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday issued show cause notice to the owner of Monal Restaurant Luqman Ali Afzal for launching propaganda against its order to shift the eatery from Margallah Hills National Park. A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted hearing of illegal commercial activities and the housing societies in the national park. The bench expressed annoyance over the absence of Monal Restaurant’s lawyer.

The Chief Justice sought detailed reports from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government about Dino Valley, and Pine City Housing Society. The court withdrew notice to Secretary Cabinet Division to transfer the control of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination to Ministry of Interior, as the attorney general assured that notification would be taken back.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice noted that following the Court’s last order propaganda began against the Supreme Court, and attempts were made to undermine its credibility. He maintained Luqman Ali Afzal has committed contempt of court, as he had assured the Court to shift Monal Restaurant from Margallah.

The CJP then confronted Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal over the issuance of notification to transfer the chairperson of Wildlife Department, and the Wildlife Board to Ministry of Interior. He asked why Afzal should not be indicted? He inquired from the secretary who was behind the issuance of notification, adding “Tell the truth. On whose request was the notification for the welfare board chairperson issued?”

Kamran replied he is unaware, but when the Chief Justice pressed, the secretary cabinet said according to his knowledge, the orders to change the wildlife board head were issued by the Prime Minister. Justice Faez then said that in order to save his brother the secretary blamed the PM, adding that he has practically thrown the PM under the bus. He remarked that such moves have brought national embarrassment. The bench also addressed the transfer of Wildlife Board to the Ministry of Interior. The Chief Justice questioned the logic behind such decisions and suggested that if the trend continued, other unrelated departments might also fall under the Ministry’s control.

“Just buy off people to spread propaganda. Whatever I have bought in life has been with my own earnings. Destroy every institution. If you have courage, come to the court and tell us what is wrong. Everyone has an agenda,” he said and remarked that the country is now in the hands of the land mafia. “We were the first one to raise a finger at the Supreme Court, and sent back officers who were in deputation over 10 years. There are many allegations against the chief justice. They resort to personal attack and abuse. I believe in freedom of expression. No action has been taken against anyone till date. If the cabinet secretary does not speak the truth, he will suffer the consequences,” the CJP remarked. The Chief Justice noted that these issues, combined with the Ministry of Interior’s influence over the Capital Development Authority (CDA), have exacerbated the situation. He suggested that the CDA be removed from the Ministry’s jurisdiction.

The Chief Justice questioned why the CDA should not be transferred from the Ministry of Interior to Housing? “What is the link between the Interior Ministry and housing and town planning? This is like handing over the Railways department to the Education Ministry. Why not issue a notice to the Interior Ministry? We should ask the Interior Ministry why the CDA should not be taken from it? Why are these matters not discussed in parliament?” the CJP questioned.

The CJP said this is not a matter of the cabinet, but it is the authority of parliament. “A powerful interior minister must have come and asked for the control of the CDA. We understand the distribution of powers, but if it is against public interest or the Constitution, it is a different matter.”

The judge asked what has happened to the bureaucracy of Pakistan. “Have you ever served in any district?” The CDA chairman said he has been an assistant commissioner.

The court also expressed concern over the lack of enforcement against private housing societies and their illegal advertisements, particularly in Islamabad.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case for two weeks.