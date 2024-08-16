SCCI chief rejects fixed tax, warns of protests

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq has rejected the imposition of a on traders and urged the government to immediately reverse its decision. He warned that the traders’ community would protest if the decision is not withdrawn.

Fuad Ishaq made these remarks while addressing a protest camp organized by Peshawar Saddar’s traders against the imposed by the Federal Board of Revenue. Accompanied by SCCI senior vice presidents Sanaullah, Ejaz Afridi, Javed Akhtar, and Tajir Itehad President Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Fuad Ishaq visited the protest camp, where traders displayed banners with slogans like “Unacceptable unjust taxes” and “Give peace, then get taxes.” They also hoisted black flags in the camp and chanted slogans in support of their demands.

Fuad Ishaq criticized the government for its policies, noting that the SCCI had submitted budget proposals that have not yet been considered. He described Pakistan’s tax system as outdated and called for a system modeled after the UAE, instead of the current Australian tax system. He stressed that while traders are willing to pay taxes, they cannot accept unjust taxation, which should be withdrawn immediately.

He emphasized that if pragmatic steps are not taken to address these issues, the ongoing protests by the traders’ community could harm the economy. The reiterated the chamber’s proactive stance in addressing traders’ concerns with authorities at both the provincial and central levels. He also reaffirmed SCCI’s support for the traders’ strike against the additional taxation measures introduced in the 2024-25 budget, vowing to stand by the traders.