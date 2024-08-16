Friday, August 16, 2024
Schools, colleges reopen in Sindh after summer vacation

August 16, 2024
KARACHI   -  All private and public schools and colleges in Sindh resumed educational activities on Thursday after an extended summer vacation of two months and 14 days. The provincial government had extended summer break for educational institutions till August 14. Earlier, the summer vacations that commenced from June 1 were to end on July 31. Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah advised the students to focus more on their education. He also urged the teachers to fulfill their responsibilities honestly. “For the first time in the country, Sindh introduces teachers’ license policy and other reforms,” the minister said in a statement.

