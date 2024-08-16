Seven terrorists killed in security operation in Kurram

ISLAMABAD - At least seven Khwarij of Fitna Al Khwarij were killed, while five others got injured in intelligence based operation by the security forces in Kurram district on Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Khwarij’s hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered. “On 15 August 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kurram District on reported presence of Khwarij,” the ISPR said.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij’s location, as a result of which seven Khwarij of Fitna Al Khawarij were sent to hell, while five of them got injured. Khwarij’s hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition & explosives was recovered.

The killed Khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.