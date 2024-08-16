Sindh govt awards Olympian Arshad Nadeem with cash, car, and prestigious prizes

LAHORE - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem at the CM House, celebrating his extraordinary achievements and emphasizing the importance of securing more gold medals to inspire the nation. During the reception, CM Murad Ali Shah highlighted the immense potential of Pakistan’s 240 million citizens, expressing his vision that the country should aspire to win at least 24 gold medals on the global stage. “Arshad Nadeem is our national pride,” he said, adding, “Arshad Nadeem has made history and serve as a role model for the youth of our country. His victory on the international stage proves that determination can overcome all challenges.” Arshad Nadeem arrived at the CM House accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Nasir Shah. The provincial cabinet session was briefly halted by CM Murad Ali Shah, who personally welcomed the gold medalist with warmth and admiration. Together with his cabinet members, the CM Sindh applauded Arshad Nadeem’s record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, which has inspired people worldwide. The CM Sindh reminisced about watching Arshad Nadeem’s historic win with the nation, calling it “a night to remember.” He shared how he and many others couldn’t stop discussing Nadeem’s incredible performance with friends and family. Expressing his gratitude, Arshad Nadeem thanked the Chief Minister Sindh for his all-out support and encouragement, particularly mentioning how the congratulatory phone call from CM Shah during the Paris Olympics motivated him to achieve even greater success. During the meeting, Arshad Nadeem proudly displayed his Olympic gold medal, igniting a sense of national pride among the attendees. The cabinet members enthusiastically applauded and extended their heartfelt congratulations. In recognition of Nadeem’s exceptional accomplishments, CM Murad Ali Shah presented him with a cash award of Rs50 million, along with traditional Sindhi gifts, including an Ajrak, cap, khes, and other memorabilia. Minister Nasir Shah also gifted a car to Arshad Nadeem’s mother, acknowledging her role in raising such a courageous and talented son. Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon further pledged to provide a premium number plate for the car. In addition, Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani announced that a major road in Karachi would be named in honor of Arshad Nadeem, recognizing his contributions to the nation. Minister for Sports Sardar Mohammad Bux Maher also presented Nadeem with a cheque from both his department and personal funds. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab previously announced plans to establish a sports academy in Nadeem’s honor, further cementing his legacy. As the reception concluded, CM Murad Ali Shah reassured Arshad Nadeem of his continued support, telling him, “You are only a phone call away. Whenever you need anything or have suggestions for promoting sports in the province, I am here to help.”Arshad Nadeem expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister for his ongoing support and dedication to nurturing his athletic career.